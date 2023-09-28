Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
First Alert Forecast: unseasonable heat continues to end September, kick off October

By Patrick Ellis
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
THURSDAY: The front will continue to slip farther south through the day – kicking up a chance for a shower or storm – primarily east of Memphis. Outside of the few opportunities for rain and storms in these locations, expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the lower 90s. A lingering shower or storm can’t be ruled out through the overnight periods with lows in the 60s.

FRIDAY: A few clouds mixing with sunshine to kick off the day as mild 60s make a quick ramp-up toward the lower 90s by the afternoon hours across the Mid-South. A rogue shower or storm can’t be ruled out with lows bottoming out in the 60s by early Saturday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Sunshine looks to win out through the rest of September into early October. High pressure in the Plains states will help to keep us bright and dry. Highs will top out in the lower 90s much of next week – well above-average for this time of the year. A front may approach the region by mid-next week to bring a chance for a few showers and storms and a chance for slightly cooler weather by the first full weekend of October.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

