Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Fire Museum of Memphis mourns loss of Dalmatian Izzy

Izzy, the Fire Musem of Memphis' Dalmatian
Izzy, the Fire Musem of Memphis' Dalmatian(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Fire Museum of Memphis mourning the loss of their beloved dalmatian Izzy -- Isabelle Spotters Delight.

Museum officials say Izzy had a stroke Thursday morning and did not survive.

“Izzy’s love was bigger than the sun and burned brighter. No one ever met her and didn’t instantly fall in love with her.”

MFD Dalmatians receive personalized fire coats

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friend of 21-year-old Tamia Taylor speaks out about her disappearance
21-year-old Tamia Taylor’s cause of death determined
Tamia Taylor
Body found in Miss. River identified as missing 21-year-old Tamia Taylor
Cookout robbed on Elvis Presley Blvd.
Cook Out robbed in Whitehaven
San Ysidro's Mikey Williams #1 in action against Christopher Columbus during a high school...
University of Memphis releases statement on Mikey Williams
The automakers are advising owners to park outdoors and away from structures until repairs are...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 3.4 million vehicles due to fire risk and urge owners to park outdoors

Latest News

A generic photo of a bat.
Wild, rabid bat captured at Ark. zoo
Drake performs during Lil Baby's Birthday Party at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2022,...
Drake concerts for October 1, 2 in Nashville postponed
Community gathers to remember shooting victim
As a weak front inches closer to the Mid-South, a few showers or storms are possible into the...
Maggye's Full Thursday Afternoon Forecast