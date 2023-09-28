Fire Museum of Memphis mourns loss of Dalmatian Izzy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Fire Museum of Memphis mourning the loss of their beloved dalmatian Izzy -- Isabelle Spotters Delight.

Museum officials say Izzy had a stroke Thursday morning and did not survive.

“Izzy’s love was bigger than the sun and burned brighter. No one ever met her and didn’t instantly fall in love with her.”

MFD Dalmatians receive personalized fire coats

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.