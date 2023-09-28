Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

A few showers once again possible for today, warm conditions stick into the weekend

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(Action News 5)
By Maggye McCallie
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As a weak front inches closer to the Mid-South, a few showers or storms are possible into the afternoon and evening hours. These will stay confined to areas east of I-55 with most staying dry through the day. Highs today will once again be into the low 90s. Dry and above average conditions continue for the weekend and start of October.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear overnight with low in the upper 60s. Winds will be South from 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Warm end to the week with plentiful sunshine and highs reaching the low 90s. It will also be a bit muggy into the afternoon hours which will also be noticeable into Friday night football games. Clear conditions will remain for games with temperatures starting out in the mid-80s, and dropping to the low 80, upper 70s by the last play.

INTO THE WEEKEND: Highs in the low 90s stick around for the weekend with plentiful sunshine. Dewpoints will drop slightly though the weekend, making for less humid conditions into the afternoons. Dry conditions stick around until the end of next week, where one of two expected cold fronts will pass through the Mid-South. This will allow us some relief from the above average temperatures and help aid in the drought conditions as well.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Maggye McCallie

TWITTER: @MaggyeJoWX

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friend of 21-year-old Tamia Taylor speaks out about her disappearance
21-year-old Tamia Taylor’s cause of death determined
Tamia Taylor
Body found in Miss. River identified as missing 21-year-old Tamia Taylor
Cookout robbed on Elvis Presley Blvd.
Cook Out robbed in Whitehaven
San Ysidro's Mikey Williams #1 in action against Christopher Columbus during a high school...
University of Memphis releases statement on Mikey Williams
The automakers are advising owners to park outdoors and away from structures until repairs are...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 3.4 million vehicles due to fire risk and urge owners to park outdoors

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: unseasonable heat continues to end September, kick off October
WMC First Alert Weather
Unseasonably hot days through the weekend
Spencer's Forecast
First Alert Weather
Above average temperatures & slight rain chances continue over the next few days