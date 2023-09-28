Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

FedEx Freight recognized as top 20 company for work wellbeing

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx Freight is being recognized as one of the top 20 companies for work wellbeing.

Indeed, a leading job and hiring site, just announced their inaugural Better Work Awards list.

The list is based on the world’s largest study of work wellbeing, or how employees feel at work, and consists of companies hiring in states and cities across the U.S.

Talent Strategy Advisor Kyle M.K. joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about why work wellbeing matters in today’s work climate, along with what the top companies all had in common.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friend of 21-year-old Tamia Taylor speaks out about her disappearance
21-year-old Tamia Taylor’s cause of death determined
Tamia Taylor
Body found in Miss. River identified as missing 21-year-old Tamia Taylor
Cookout robbed on Elvis Presley Blvd.
Cook Out robbed in Whitehaven
San Ysidro's Mikey Williams #1 in action against Christopher Columbus during a high school...
University of Memphis releases statement on Mikey Williams
The automakers are advising owners to park outdoors and away from structures until repairs are...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 3.4 million vehicles due to fire risk and urge owners to park outdoors

Latest News

FedEx Freight recognized as top 20 company for work wellbeing
Memphis Showboats vs New Orleans Breakers
XFL and USFL announce merger
1 person in critical condition after shooting on Faronia Road, police say
16-year-old shot during attempted robbery on Faronia Road, police say
A Jackson, Miss., precinct worker cuts individual "I Voted in Hinds County" stickers from the...
Voter Alliance working to increase voter engagement