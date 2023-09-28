FedEx Freight recognized as top 20 company for work wellbeing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx Freight is being recognized as one of the top 20 companies for work wellbeing.

Indeed, a leading job and hiring site, just announced their inaugural Better Work Awards list.

The list is based on the world’s largest study of work wellbeing, or how employees feel at work, and consists of companies hiring in states and cities across the U.S.

Talent Strategy Advisor Kyle M.K. joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about why work wellbeing matters in today’s work climate, along with what the top companies all had in common.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.