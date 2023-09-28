Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Drake concerts for October 1, 2 in Nashville postponed

Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets as they will all be honored.
Drake performs during Lil Baby's Birthday Party at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2022,...
Drake performs during Lil Baby's Birthday Party at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)(Paul R. Giunta | Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Well, if you were waiting for a One Dance to Hotline Bling in Nashville during the first two nights of October in Nashville, it looks like you’ll have to wait a little longer.

Hip hop superstar Drake’s concerts on Oct. 1 and 2 at Bridgestone Arena have been postponed.

Related Coverage:
Drake announces tour stop in Nashville
Drake reschedules Nashville tour date, adds new show

Bridgestone reports new dates are being finalized and details will be announced in the coming weeks. Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets as they will all be honored.

“The Drake concerts scheduled for October 1 and 2 in Nashville are postponed. Dates are being finalized and details will be announced in the coming weeks. Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets. All tickets will be honored,” Bridgestone Arena announced.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friend of 21-year-old Tamia Taylor speaks out about her disappearance
21-year-old Tamia Taylor’s cause of death determined
Tamia Taylor
Body found in Miss. River identified as missing 21-year-old Tamia Taylor
Cookout robbed on Elvis Presley Blvd.
Cook Out robbed in Whitehaven
San Ysidro's Mikey Williams #1 in action against Christopher Columbus during a high school...
University of Memphis releases statement on Mikey Williams
The automakers are advising owners to park outdoors and away from structures until repairs are...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 3.4 million vehicles due to fire risk and urge owners to park outdoors

Latest News

A generic photo of a bat.
Wild, rabid bat captured at Ark. zoo
Community gathers to remember shooting victim
As a weak front inches closer to the Mid-South, a few showers or storms are possible into the...
Maggye's Full Thursday Afternoon Forecast
FedEx Freight
FedEx Freight recognized as top 20 company for work wellbeing