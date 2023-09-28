Domino’s Village provides new haven for St. Jude families

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new space for families and children at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is now open.

More than 300,000 square feet made of a community kitchen, playground and more are all included at the new Domino’s Village, designed to house 140 families receiving care at the renowned children’s hospital.

“The Domino’s Village is going to be a place where families can come just to be families,” ALSAC Patient Family Outreach Senior Director Paula Head said.

Paula Head’s daughter was a patient at St. Jude before she died from osteosarcoma in 2015. She understands what the new space will mean for families who visit the hospital.

“That’s all my daughter wanted was for us to be together with her brother and sister, mom and dad. And that’s a gift that Domino’s is giving back to families. It doesn’t matter what size their family is, there’s going to be space for them at the Domino’s Village.”

The prayer room includes beautiful stained-glass artwork and provides people a place to gather for meditation, reflection and prayer. (St Jude)

The space includes:

Arts and Crafts Room , where children can paint, draw and create;

Community Kitchen, a place where families can cook a meal or prepare a feast with other families;

Dining Room , a communal dining space — which features a drop-down movie screen — that is the first in a patient housing facility to be operated by St. Jude Food Services;

Outdoor Playground , which features accessible play equipment, outdoor grills, patio tables, a large LED movie screen and a walking path;

Rec Room , which includes foosball, a pool table and gaming stations;

Toddler Room , a beach-themed play space designed just for the little ones, with a walk-in lighthouse and colorful mural with sea creatures, sailboats and beach umbrellas;

Medical Clinic, featuring three exam rooms where patients can get medicine or pre-clinical work before a procedure at the hospital;

Fitness Room , which offers fitness equipment, a space for yoga and other group fitness classes;

Sky Bridge , an elevated walkway over North Third Street, providing safe, easy access to the rest of the St. Jude campus;

Prayer Room, a place to gather for meditation, reflection and prayer.

“I walked through it for the first time about 2 weeks ago. All I could hear, if I close my eyes, was laughter. There was nobody here, but families It’s going to bring joy,” Head said.

