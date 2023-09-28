Dolly Parton releases Vols-themed version of ‘Rockstar’ album featuring live version of Rocky Top
The album marked Dolly’s first jump into rock music.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton is teaming up with the Tennessee Vols again, this time to release a UT-themed version of her rock album Rockstar on CD.
The album marked Dolly’s first jump into rock music. Now, Vol fans can treat themselves to a special version that includes a live recording of Rocky Top. The CD release comes just a day after the country star announced a line of UT-themed merch.
The album can be pre-ordered here.
