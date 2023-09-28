Covington community gathers to remember shooting victim

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Close to 100 people came out to honor the life of a Covington woman who was shot and killed at a weekend party.

Several gunmen opened fire at the Event Center in Covington; Tamya Ewing-Somerville was killed as a result.

Wednesday night the community held a candlelight vigil to honor her life.

“For those that know my baby Tamya, she was a beautiful soul. She was so beautiful y’all,” said Sarah Ewing-Somerville, Tamya’s mother.

Many residents in the community came out to show their love and give their condolences. Tamya was a daughter, a mother, and a loving friend to so many.

“Love each other, hug each other while we are still here y’all. I’m tell you,” said Sarah.

“Y’all don’t ever want to be in my shoes. Come on now Covington,” said Sarah.

Canaan Missionary Baptist Church Pastor, Shawn Moses, said the violence in Covington has hurt the community deeply but he said now is the time to turn to God for healing.

“I think at times like these, that’s where our [healing] comes from. So, I would encourage people—even those that you don’t know just pray for them and ask God to cover them and keep them in this time of sorrow that the city is experiencing,” said Moses.

Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley said gun violence is not the way to handle any issue.

Beasley said to the suspects who took Tamya’s life, he’s after you.

“Tamya, I promise you this baby. We gonna find you, Justice. God will be with us, and everybody here please follow your heart. If you know something, please talk to us. This is not the time to keep your mouth shut,” said Beasley.

If you know anything about this, call the Tipton County Sheriff’s office at (901) 475-3307 or Central Dispatch at (901) 475-4300 to leave your tips.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.