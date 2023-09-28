Continued hot and dry through the weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect a few clouds mixed with sun through sunset with temperatures around 90.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows around 70 in Memphis and in the mid 60s in out-lying areas. Winds will be south at 5 mph.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph. Lows Friday night will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.
WEEKEND: Plenty of sunshine and dry with highs in the low 90s and lows in the 60s to near 70.
NEXT WEEK: Expect more of the same Monday through Wednesday with sun and a few clouds and highs around 90. A cold front will finally move through a chance for rain Thursday and Friday. Highs will back down into the 70s and 80s with lows in the 60s.
Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist
FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
X: @dentonwx
INSTAGRAM: @weatherdad1
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.