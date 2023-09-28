Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Continued hot and dry through the weekend

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather
By Spencer Denton
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect a few clouds mixed with sun through sunset with temperatures around 90.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows around 70 in Memphis and in the mid 60s in out-lying areas. Winds will be south at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph. Lows Friday night will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

WEEKEND: Plenty of sunshine and dry with highs in the low 90s and lows in the 60s to near 70.

NEXT WEEK: Expect more of the same Monday through Wednesday with sun and a few clouds and highs around 90. A cold front will finally move through  a chance for rain Thursday and Friday. Highs will back down into the 70s and 80s with lows in the 60s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

