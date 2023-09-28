Arrest made in FedExForum shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested the man accused in the shooting at FedExForum earlier this month.

Kevin Young, 22, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, felony weapon charges, felony possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Police say Young is a known gang member also known as Kato2tymes.

Young was previously arrested in 2017 for first-degree murder and in 2019 for aggravated assault.

Young was taken into custody at a home on Duncanshire Road along with two other men who were arrested on unrelated charges.

Detectives found these items at the home:

Glock19

Glock 19 with an extended magazine

Glock 19 (tan) with an extended magazine

Glock 43 9mm

Smith and Wesson MP-15 with a 100-round drum magazine and brass catcher

Aero Precision X-15 .30 blackout

Del-Ton DTI-15 rifle with a 100-round drum magazine

Bags of marijuana

several rifle magazines

pistol magazines and ammunition

Police say the FedExForum shooting, which happened during a Lil Baby concert, was targeted and premeditated.

Young was given a bond of $150,000.

