Arrest made in FedExForum shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested the man accused in the shooting at FedExForum earlier this month.
Kevin Young, 22, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, felony weapon charges, felony possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Police say Young is a known gang member also known as Kato2tymes.
Young was previously arrested in 2017 for first-degree murder and in 2019 for aggravated assault.
Young was taken into custody at a home on Duncanshire Road along with two other men who were arrested on unrelated charges.
Detectives found these items at the home:
- Glock19
- Glock 19 with an extended magazine
- Glock 19 (tan) with an extended magazine
- Glock 43 9mm
- Smith and Wesson MP-15 with a 100-round drum magazine and brass catcher
- Aero Precision X-15 .30 blackout
- Del-Ton DTI-15 rifle with a 100-round drum magazine
- Bags of marijuana
- several rifle magazines
- pistol magazines and ammunition
Police say the FedExForum shooting, which happened during a Lil Baby concert, was targeted and premeditated.
Young was given a bond of $150,000.
