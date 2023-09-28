Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Arrest made in FedExForum shooting

Kevin Young
Kevin Young(SCSO)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested the man accused in the shooting at FedExForum earlier this month.

Kevin Young, 22, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, felony weapon charges, felony possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Police say Young is a known gang member also known as Kato2tymes.

Young was previously arrested in 2017 for first-degree murder and in 2019 for aggravated assault.

Young was taken into custody at a home on Duncanshire Road along with two other men who were arrested on unrelated charges.

Detectives found these items at the home:

  • Glock19
  • Glock 19 with an extended magazine
  • Glock 19 (tan) with an extended magazine
  • Glock 43 9mm
  • Smith and Wesson MP-15 with a 100-round drum magazine and brass catcher
  • Aero Precision X-15 .30 blackout
  • Del-Ton DTI-15 rifle with a 100-round drum magazine
  • Bags of marijuana
  • several rifle magazines
  • pistol magazines and ammunition

Police say the FedExForum shooting, which happened during a Lil Baby concert, was targeted and premeditated.

Young was given a bond of $150,000.

