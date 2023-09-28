901 Now: Local poets connecting with nature and community

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Calling all writers in the 901 Now!

Walking around Peabody Park, one would say the sounds are soothing enough.

But Saturday, for one night only, the park will be filled with sounds of rhymes, snaps, alliteration and motivation.

“Out in the park I hear poetry quite often,” said poet Lindsey Wilson. “The way the trees and leaves rattle, the birds are chirping -- that’s poetry.”

“Not only a space for poetry, a space for healing, a space for people to find themselves, a space for people to express themselves, a real open forum where people build community,” JMITCH Stay Lit added.

The poetry scene in Memphis is a tight knit community--a community that uses words to express people, places, and things they’ve seen in life and in Memphis.

“I use my craft of poetry; it starts with writing to impact the community by being myself,” poet Steven Fox said. “Writing is all about not only telling my own story but to help others and empower others to tell theirs as well.”

And one way to do that is bringing poetry to the park free of charge.

“It’s not just words, it’s not just come and say something and leave,” Sumo The Artist said. “You’re going to feel like you want to come back. Meet somebody you didn’t know. Ya’ll might start hanging out outside the open mic, so it’s all about community.”

Perform 901 will host its Poetry in the Park on Saturday at Peabody Park.

It’s an opportunity for reflection and expression through sounds and performers.

“Poetry gives us the opportunity to explain the unexplainable,” poet Francis, The Truman said. “Inspire each other. Like when you get into the scene you realize it’s a community.”

The free event will also have food and music. The event is in partnership with Memphis Parks.

For additional information email Lindsey.wilson@memphistn.gov

