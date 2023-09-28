Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

2 shot on Jackson Avenue; suspects at large

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday night, two people were shot on Jackson Avenue.

According to Memphis police, the shooting took place outside The Kitchen at 1420 Jackson. The two victims were found down the road past North McNeil Street.

Officers were dispatched at 9:37 p.m.

One of the victims was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

No suspect information was provided.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tamia Taylor
Body found in Miss. River identified as missing 21-year-old Tamia Taylor
Friend of 21-year-old Tamia Taylor speaks out about her disappearance
21-year-old Tamia Taylor’s cause of death determined
World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest not expected to return to Tom Lee Park in 2024
World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest not expected to return to Tom Lee Park in 2024
Cookout robbed on Elvis Presley Blvd.
Cook Out robbed in Whitehaven
The four suspects who burglazied a jewlery store on Friday.
Police searching for 4 suspects after jewelry store smash-and-grab

Latest News

Covington community gathers to remember shooting victim
Covington community gathers to remember shooting victim
The Tri-County Gun Violence Coordinating Council is asking gun owners to attend its next meeting.
2 injured after shooting, crash near Whitehaven High, police say
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton releases Vols-themed version of ‘Rockstar’ album featuring live version of Rocky Top
Jakarian Blakmore
3 hospitalized after ‘altercation’ at Wilder Youth Development Center