2 shot on Jackson Avenue; suspects at large

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday night, two people were shot on Jackson Avenue.

According to Memphis police, the shooting took place outside The Kitchen at 1420 Jackson. The two victims were found down the road past North McNeil Street.

Officers were dispatched at 9:37 p.m.

One of the victims was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

No suspect information was provided.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.