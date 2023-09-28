2 people in critical condition after shooting on Poplar Avenue, police say
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people in critical condition.
At 8:29 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Poplar Avenue near North Claybrook Street.
When police arrived, they discovered that two had been shot.
Both male victims were transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
There is no suspect information at this time.
