2 people in critical condition after shooting on Poplar Avenue, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people in critical condition.

At 8:29 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Poplar Avenue near North Claybrook Street.

When police arrived, they discovered that two had been shot.

Both male victims were transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.