16-year-old shot during attempted robbery on Faronia Road, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating an attempted robbery that turned into a shooting.

At 6:57 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Faronia Road near Farrow Road on Wednesday.

Police say four men entered a store with handguns and attempted to take merchandise.

The store owner and suspect exchanged multiple shots, said police.

One of the suspects, who is 16 years old, was shot.

He was driven to the hospital in a private car and later airlifted to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

A second suspect arrived at the hospital uninjured. He was taken into custody.

