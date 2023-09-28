Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
11-year-old missing, may be in danger, TBI alerts

Kerriona Williams
Kerriona Williams(TBI)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert for a missing 11-year-old girl out of Memphis.

Kerriona Williams was reported missing Thursday morning in the area of Ketchum Road and Pendleton Street just after 7 a.m.

Her mother said the girl went to bed around 9 p.m., and when her mother woke up around 5 a.m., Kerriona was missing.

Kerriona is 5-feet-3-inches, 120 pounds with black and red braids into an afro puff.

She was last seen wearing a red jacket and khaki shorts.

If you know where she may be, call MPD at 901-636-4479 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

