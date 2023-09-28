Advertise with Us
1 person in critical condition after shooting on Faronia Road, police say
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition.

At 6:57 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Faronia Road near Farrow Road.

When police arrived, they discovered that a man had been shot.

The male victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

According to MPD, the identity of the suspect is known.

There is no other information at this time.

