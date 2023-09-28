1 person in critical condition after shooting on Faronia Road, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition.

At 6:57 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Faronia Road near Farrow Road.

When police arrived, they discovered that a man had been shot.

The male victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

According to MPD, the identity of the suspect is known.

There is no other information at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.