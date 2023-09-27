Unseasonably hot days through the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect a mostly sunny sky through sunset with temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90. Winds will remain northeast at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s again. Winds will become light to calm.

THURSDAY: A shower or two could pop up in the morning in west TN with a weak disturbance shifting through. Otherwise, only a few clouds mixed with sun and highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

FRIDAY: Expect full sunshine with highs around 90 again. Lows Friday night will be in the upper 60s to near 70.

WEEKEND: Plenty of sunshine and dry with highs in the low 90s and lows in the 60s to near 70. Expect more of the same next week with no chance for rain and highs around 90 or so.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

