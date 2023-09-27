University of Memphis releases statement on Mikey Williams

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The status of University of Memphis recruit Mikey Williams remains up in the air following his arrest in April.

Williams was arrested in San Diego on suspicion of five felony counts of Assault with a Firearm on a person.

Wednesday, the school released this statement on Williams’ status:

While Mikey Williams is enrolled in online classes at the University of Memphis and remains on the roster, he will not have access to team-related facilities or activities until his pending legal process in California is complete. The process to assess and determine his status with the team will be initiated at that time.

Mikey Williams played basketball at San Ysidro High School in San Diego. The University of Memphis announced they signed Williams, a top 20 recruit, back in November.

According to On3, Williams ranked as the 22nd overall prospect in the class of 2023.

