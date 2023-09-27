Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
University of Memphis releases statement on Mikey Williams

San Ysidro's Mikey Williams #1 in action against Christopher Columbus during a high school...
San Ysidro's Mikey Williams #1 in action against Christopher Columbus during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Saturday, January 14, 2023, in Springfield, MA. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)(Gregory Payan | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The status of University of Memphis recruit Mikey Williams remains up in the air following his arrest in April.

Williams was arrested in San Diego on suspicion of five felony counts of Assault with a Firearm on a person.

Wednesday, the school released this statement on Williams’ status:

Mikey Williams played basketball at San Ysidro High School in San Diego. The University of Memphis announced they signed Williams, a top 20 recruit, back in November.

According to On3, Williams ranked as the 22nd overall prospect in the class of 2023.

