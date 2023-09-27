Thousands in jewelry, diamonds stolen from Memphis jewelry store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of dollars worth of jewelry was stolen within two minutes in one of the city’s most recent smash-and-grabs. This happened at Stage Jewelry & Coins on Stage Road.

Pieces of glass from that break-in were still lying in the parking lot Tuesday.

We spoke with one of the owners who said he is just glad no one got hurt.

“[We are] still discovering things. I go look at the video and discovered that was laying there too,” said Tom Thong, co-owner of Stage Jewelry & Coins.

Thong said early Friday morning, four thieves were caught on camera busting out one of the windows with a lug wrench at his business. Thong said they took off with over $10,000 in jewelry and diamonds.

Stage Jewelry & Coins (Action News 5)

“Am I angry? Am I mad? Just a little bit,” he said.

Thong said he is more upset with the lax bonds set for criminals.

“It’s like the criminals are not concerned with getting caught anymore... that’s what’s frustrating,” said Thong.

Thong said this is the first break-in he’s had since moving his business from Nashville in 2009.

“It’s not going to change how I treat people. Just be fair, you know, and help out if I can,” said Thong.

He said there is crime everywhere, you just can’t avoid it, but he hopes things will get better soon.

“There is still a lot to be grateful for. Unfortunately, this happened, and I am not happy with it, but hopefully there will be some changes that help people,” said Thong.

Police say the thieves took off in a silver Infiniti in an unknown direction. If you know anything about this burglary, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

