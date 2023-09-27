Teen shot, killed in North Memphis
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A teenager was killed in a shooting in North Memphis.
Memphis police officers made the scene on Birchfield Drive on Wednesday morning.
A girl was taken to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition but she did not survive her injuries.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Call 528-CASH if you have information about this shooting.
