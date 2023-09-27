Riverside Drive reopening up in the air after completion date passes once again

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tuesday marks three weeks since the reopening of Tom Lee Park, but Riverside Drive remains closed.

The street closed in February to accommodate construction at the park. The original plan, according to Memphis River Parks Partnership (MRPP), was to re-open Riverside by July 1.

The closure was extended until Labor Day, and now, here we are.

TDOT officials and George Abbott with MRPP say it’s a question for the city at this point.

We reached out to the City of Memphis and were told:

“There is still remaining construction occurring on Tom Lee Park. The contractor, MRPP, and the city are coordinating when the reopening will take place.”

The construction is expected to make Riverside Drive more pedestrian-friendly.

