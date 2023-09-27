Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on Elvis Presley Blvd.

By Rose Johnson
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just after midnight on Elvis Presley Boulevard and Norris Road, according to police.

Police say a driver in a black Infiniti with a drive-out tag hit a man and drove away from the scene.

If you have any information about this hit-and-run please call 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tamia Taylor
Body found in Miss. River identified as missing 21-year-old Tamia Taylor
Memphis in May (2023)
World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest not expected to return to Tom Lee Park in 2024
Crash on I-240 at Getwell causing shutdown
Crash on I-240 at Getwell cleared
The four suspects who burglazied a jewlery store on Friday.
Police searching for 4 suspects after jewelry store smash-and-grab
Friend of 21-year-old Tamia Taylor speaks out about her disappearance
‘It’s hurtful’: 21-year-old Tamia Taylor still missing after week-long search

Latest News

MPD generic
Teen shot, killed in North Memphis
United Auto workers strike Copyright: Adam Schultz
UAW workers continue strike in Memphis
Cookout robbed on Elvis Presley Blvd.
Cook Out robbed in Whitehaven
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: summery, near-record warmth; few downpours possible mid-week