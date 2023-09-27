Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on Elvis Presley Blvd.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Wednesday morning.
The crash happened just after midnight on Elvis Presley Boulevard and Norris Road, according to police.
Police say a driver in a black Infiniti with a drive-out tag hit a man and drove away from the scene.
If you have any information about this hit-and-run please call 901-528-CASH.
