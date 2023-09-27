Man robs Wells Fargo bank, still at large, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a suspect they say robbed a Wells Fargo bank.

At 11:55 a.m., officers responded to the Wells Fargo Bank on Poplar Avenue regarding a Robbery.

Officers were informed that a man entered the business, implied he was armed with a gun, and demanded money.

The suspect left the business with an undetermined amount of cash in an unknown direction.

There were no reported injuries on the scene.

As a Precaution, Hutchison School and Memphis University School were advised of the incident.

Officers are currently in the area searching for the suspect.

