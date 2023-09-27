Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Man pleads guilty to sexual contact with minors in Gibson County

Donny Dollar
Donny Dollar(Frederick H. Agee , District Attorney General)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man in Gibson County pleaded guilty to having sexual contact with two minors.

Donny Dollar, 56, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual battery.

He engaged in unlawful sexual contact with minors, ages 8 and 10 years old at his residence in Bradford, Tennessee in 2018.

The case was indicted in 2019, according to General Frederick H. Agee, District Attorney for the 28th Judicial District for Crockett, Gibson, and Haywood Counties.

Dollar received a sentence of eight years to serve in the Tennessee Department of Correction.

He will also remain on the Sex Offender Registry for life and will be required to comply with community supervision for life upon his release.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tamia Taylor
Body found in Miss. River identified as missing 21-year-old Tamia Taylor
Memphis in May (2023)
World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest not expected to return to Tom Lee Park in 2024
Crash on I-240 at Getwell causing shutdown
Crash on I-240 at Getwell cleared
The four suspects who burglazied a jewlery store on Friday.
Police searching for 4 suspects after jewelry store smash-and-grab
Friend of 21-year-old Tamia Taylor speaks out about her disappearance
‘It’s hurtful’: 21-year-old Tamia Taylor still missing after week-long search

Latest News

Memphis Police Department
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on Elvis Presley Blvd.
MPD generic
Teen shot, killed in North Memphis
United Auto workers strike Copyright: Adam Schultz
UAW workers continue strike in Memphis
Cookout robbed on Elvis Presley Blvd.
Cook Out robbed in Whitehaven