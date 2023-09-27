Man pleads guilty to sexual contact with minors in Gibson County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man in Gibson County pleaded guilty to having sexual contact with two minors.

Donny Dollar, 56, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual battery.

He engaged in unlawful sexual contact with minors, ages 8 and 10 years old at his residence in Bradford, Tennessee in 2018.

The case was indicted in 2019, according to General Frederick H. Agee, District Attorney for the 28th Judicial District for Crockett, Gibson, and Haywood Counties.

Dollar received a sentence of eight years to serve in the Tennessee Department of Correction.

He will also remain on the Sex Offender Registry for life and will be required to comply with community supervision for life upon his release.

The number one priority of our District Attorney’s Office is to successfully prosecute violent criminals to bring justice for our victims and protect our community. This is of the utmost importance for our most vulnerable victims, children who are preyed upon by those who are entrusted to care for them.

