Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Kansas man arrested after stray arrow strikes first grader on school playground

McPherson police arrested a man who was target practicing with a bow and arrow when he said the arrow went onto a school playground, striking a child. (Source: KWCH)
By KWCH Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - A first-grade student is recovering after being struck by a stray arrow while on the playground at Roosevelt Elementary School, authorities said.

McPherson Schools Superintendent Dr. Shiloh Vincent said a man was target practicing with a bow and arrow when the arrow went wide, striking the 7-year-old child in the arm.

The arrow came from about a half-block away.

“It’s such a bizarre thing to have to try to communicate. Kids were playing on the playground and got hit by an arrow,” Vincent said.

According to Vincent, the student was rushed to the nurse’s office, emergency crews were called and all students were moved into the building.

It was quickly determined there was no active threat to students or the school.

“Today was a prime example of how extremely quickly things can change and why we just have to be very deliberate in how we’re behaving and making sure that we’re keeping all students at the forefront and making sure they’re safe,” said Vincent.

The McPherson Emergency Medical Services and Fire Department responded, provided medical assistance, and transported the student to a medical center. The child was then taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

The child is expected to make a full recovery.

Vincent said the man contacted authorities and took full responsibility for the incident.

Police arrested the man and booked him into the McPherson County Jail for aggravated battery and aggravated child endangerment. His bond is set at $12,500.

“The McPherson Police Department reminds McPherson City residents, that it is unlawful to operate an air rifle, bow and arrow, slingshot, or BB gun, within the city, except within the confines of a building or structure from which the projectiles cannot escape,” the police department shared.

The school district’s crisis team will be at the school on Tuesday and Wednesday to provide counseling to students in need of support.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tamia Taylor
Body found in Miss. River identified as missing 21-year-old Tamia Taylor
A group of friends in Utah has been giving out $1,000 tips at deserving restaurants. At one...
Surprise $10,000 tip leaves waiter, restaurant staff in tears
The shooting scene at the Event Center on Saturday night.
Woman dead, 4 injured after Covington shooting
The pothole was adorned with birthday balloons.
Community celebrates ‘birthday’ for pothole
Memphis Police Department is searching for suspects involved in a burglary at a EZ Express store.
2 suspects steal cash from ATM in EZ Express store, still at large, police say

Latest News

Riverside Drive reopening up in the air after completion date passes once again
MPD officers involved in Jaylin McKenzie’s death will not face criminal charges
FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the U.S. Capitol in...
Capitol rioter who trained for a ‘firefight’ with paintball gets over four years in prison
Congressman Steve Cohen (TN-9)
Congressman Cohen announces $3.5M in DOJ grants to Memphis, Shelby County