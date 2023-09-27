Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
‘I told her to enjoy her day’: Tamia Taylor’s mother speaks on daughter’s drowning

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Stricken by the grief, Tamia Taylor’s mother said she fainted Tuesday evening when authorities confirmed her daughter’s life ended in the Mississippi River while she was out celebrating her 21st birthday.

Debra Taylor said she’ll keep her daughter’s years of memories close to her heart.

“Yeah, you took her, but you can’t take her out of my heart,” she said.

The 21-year-old mother of two was last seen September 9 in Downtown Memphis after getting on a midnight Memphis Riverboats cruise and reportedly never returning with the boat.

(Kuandera Jenkins)

“I told her that I love her, I told her to enjoy her day, because God gives all of us one day out of the year to enjoy, and that’s what she was doing,” Debra said.

She said although she still doesn’t have all the answers, she does not believe her daughter’s death was accidental, nor does she believe it was suicide.

“She loved life too much. She loved life too much, no matter how difficult it may have been or what challenges she may have had, she loved life itself,” said her mother. “Everybody had a phone. Somebody saw something.”

Tamia Taylor and her two young children
Tamia Taylor and her two young children(Debra Taylor)

Authorities recovered Tamia’s body two weeks after her disappearance on the West Memphis side of the Mississippi River.

The Arkansas State Crime Lab medical examiner told Action News 5 Wednesday that Taylor’s cause of death was due to drowning, but said the manner of death cannot be determined, according to the autopsy report.

Tamia’s family said they’ll continue to pray that more answers reveal themselves.

RELATED — Friend of 21-year-old Tamia Taylor speaks out about her disappearance

“I’m not seeking revenge, I don’t want anything, it’s all about what God wants,” said Debra.

Memphis police said the investigation into Tamia’s case is still ongoing.

