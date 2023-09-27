First Alert Forecast: summery, near-record warmth; few downpours possible mid-week

WEDNESDAY: A weak front will gradually approach the region over the next 24 hours – ahead of it – mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the lower 90s by the afternoon hours. With the front approaching the area, a shower or two could flare up late Wednesday into early Thursday. Otherwise, expect partly clear skies with lows falling into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

THURSDAY: The front will continue to slip farther south through the day – kicking up a chance for a shower or storm – primarily east of Memphis. Outside of the afternoon rain, storm chance in these locations, expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. A lingering shower or storm can’t be ruled out through the overnight periods with lows in the 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Sunshine looks to win out through the rest of September into early October. High pressure in the Plains states will help to keep us bright and dry. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s much of next week – still above-average for this time of the year.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

