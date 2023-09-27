FedExForum introduces clear bag policy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedExForum is implementing a clear bag policy, effective immediately.

Guests will only be allowed to bring in clear bags made of plastic, vinyl or PVC no larger than 6x8x2.

The bags may not have print or decoration that limits full view of its contents. The bag may have a strap, but not one made of metal or chain.

The policy will be in effect for all future events.

The decision comes less than a month after a shooting inside the building during a Lil Baby concert.

