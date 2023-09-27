Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Fatal shooting suspect allegedly killed man for shooting family member, witnesses say

Cortura Burke, 25
Cortura Burke, 25(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The suspect in the fatal Ayers Street shooting that left one dead in April has been arrested and charged after he allegedly shot a man in the face for shooting a loved one.

Cortura Burke, 25, is charged with voluntary manslaughter and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

The fatal shooting took place on April 26 at the intersection of Ayers Street and Griffith Place.

According to Memphis police surveillance video shows two men arguing followed by one man shooting the other in the face. Police say the victim was armed with an assault rival that was pointed to the ground before he was shot.

Surveillance video also captured the suspect at a nearby corner store earlier in the day. After police released the footage, several CrimeStoppers tips named Burke, aka “Toy Gotti” or “Toy Toy,” as the suspect.

Several witnesses also identified Burke as the shooter.

Witnesses also told police that the reason the two men were fighting was because the victim allegedly shot one of Burke’s family members prior to the fatal shooting.

That family member was transported to a local hospital in non-critical condition.

Burke was arrested and charged Tuesday. He is due in court Thursday.

No bond information is available.

