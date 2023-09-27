Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Covington community holds prayer vigil after weekend tragedies

By Kelli Cook
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A community prayer service is taking place in Covington just days after two traumatic events with ties to their small community.

Dozens of people turned out for the event at Frazier Park in Covington, including a number of area pastors and elected officials such as the mayor and police chief.

Authorities say Saturday, 21-year-old Tamia Taylor’s body was found in the Mississippi River.

Tamia has family ties to Covington.

The following day, five people were shot at a party, also in Covington. 20-year-old Tamya Ewing-Somerville was killed in that shooting. Three others were treated and released.

“We wanted to speak to the pain of our community,” said Pastor Maurice Darby of Greater St. John Church. “We’ve gone through a lot of tragedy, even with the storm, a lot of death with youth, it’s important to rally around our community.”

Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley says they are still searching for suspects involved in the club shooting.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tamia Taylor
Body found in Miss. River identified as missing 21-year-old Tamia Taylor
Memphis in May (2023)
World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest not expected to return to Tom Lee Park in 2024
The four suspects who burglazied a jewlery store on Friday.
Police searching for 4 suspects after jewelry store smash-and-grab
Crash on I-240 at Getwell causing shutdown
Crash on I-240 at Getwell cleared
Friend of 21-year-old Tamia Taylor speaks out about her disappearance
‘It’s hurtful’: 21-year-old Tamia Taylor still missing after week-long search

Latest News

Covington community holds prayer vigil after weekend tragedies
Fundraiser launched for MSCS Board member after stroke
Frank Johnson, District 7
Fundraiser launched for MSCS Board member after stroke
St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend unveils new courses for 2023