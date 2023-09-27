Covington community holds prayer vigil after weekend tragedies

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A community prayer service is taking place in Covington just days after two traumatic events with ties to their small community.

Dozens of people turned out for the event at Frazier Park in Covington, including a number of area pastors and elected officials such as the mayor and police chief.

Authorities say Saturday, 21-year-old Tamia Taylor’s body was found in the Mississippi River.

Tamia has family ties to Covington.

The following day, five people were shot at a party, also in Covington. 20-year-old Tamya Ewing-Somerville was killed in that shooting. Three others were treated and released.

“We wanted to speak to the pain of our community,” said Pastor Maurice Darby of Greater St. John Church. “We’ve gone through a lot of tragedy, even with the storm, a lot of death with youth, it’s important to rally around our community.”

Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley says they are still searching for suspects involved in the club shooting.

