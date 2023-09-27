Cook Out robbed in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police were called to a robbery at a fast food place in Whitehaven on Wednesday.

Memphis police officers responded to the robbery at a Cook Out on Elvis Presley Boulevard around 2:30 a.m., according to dispatch.

Several officers showed up at the restaurant as they were closing down for the night.

Cook Out closes around 3 a.m. most nights and reopens around 10:30 a.m.

