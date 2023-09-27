Cook Out robbed in Whitehaven
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police were called to a robbery at a fast food place in Whitehaven on Wednesday.
Memphis police officers responded to the robbery at a Cook Out on Elvis Presley Boulevard around 2:30 a.m., according to dispatch.
Several officers showed up at the restaurant as they were closing down for the night.
Cook Out closes around 3 a.m. most nights and reopens around 10:30 a.m.
