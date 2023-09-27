Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Congressman Cohen announces $3.5M in DOJ grants to Memphis, Shelby County

Congressman Steve Cohen (TN-9)
Congressman Steve Cohen (TN-9)(U.S. House of Representatives)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congressman Steve Cohen (TN-9), a senior member of the Judiciary Committee, has announced $3.5 million in Department of Justice grants to Memphis and Shelby County.

The City of Memphis will receive $2 million to equip 2,200 sworn officers with body-worn cameras and to establish a comprehensive camera-use policy to enhance transparency and accountability in policing.

Shelby County will receive $1.5 million to strengthen its rape kit initiative, including investigating the backlog in testing and using genealogy in John Doe cases.

“The grants announced today will improve accountability in policing in Memphis and bring to justice perpetrators of sexual assault in our community,” said Cohen. “These investments should increase the community’s trust in law enforcement and deter sexual assaults by providing the evidence required for effective prosecutions. Both of these grants support policy areas I have long worked on.”

