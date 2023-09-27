Collierville Schools names interim supt.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Collierville School Board has approved a resolution appointing Assistant Superintendent Jeff Jones as the interim superintendent beginning Jan. 1, 2024.

Jones will take the place of incumbent Superintendent Gary Lilly.

Board Attorney Mike Marshall has been authorized to negotiate an employment agreement with him.

The board also approved a resolution authorizing Marshall to seek and hire a consultant or firm to conduct a superintendent search.

