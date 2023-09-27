Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Collierville Schools names interim supt.

Jeff Jones
Jeff Jones(Collierville Schools)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Collierville School Board has approved a resolution appointing Assistant Superintendent Jeff Jones as the interim superintendent beginning Jan. 1, 2024.

Jones will take the place of incumbent Superintendent Gary Lilly.

Board Attorney Mike Marshall has been authorized to negotiate an employment agreement with him.

The board also approved a resolution authorizing Marshall to seek and hire a consultant or firm to conduct a superintendent search.

