Above average temperatures & slight rain chances continue over the next few days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another summer-like day across the Mid-South with highs into the low 90s for the afternoon. Plentiful sunshine is expected, and it will feel a bit muggier over the next few afternoons as well. This is all in advance of a low-pressure system that will try to swing a front into the Mid-South by tomorrow. Slim rain chances are anticipated the next few days with the best chance being into Thursday afternoon.

TONIGHT: Lows will only dip into the upper 60s, low 70s with mostly clear conditions. Winds will be Southeast 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW: A few showers and storms possible through the afternoon within areas east of I-55 due to the front inching into the Mid-South. Most will stay dry with a good mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the upper 80s, near 90.

EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will dominate the rest of our week into the weekend. Highs will stick near 90 with mostly sunny skies through the start of next week, which is also the start of October. Lows will be in the upper 60s through the weekend eventually into the mid-60s into our next work week. All in all, it’s not going to feel like Fall as we head into October.

