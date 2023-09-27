3 Whiteville murder suspects arrested, charged

WHITEVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Whiteville Police Department, and Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrests of three men in connection to a fatal shooting earlier this month in Whiteville.

At the request of 25th Judicial District Attorney General Mark Davidson, TBI agents began working alongside the Whiteville Police Department and Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office in investigating a homicide that occurred on September 4.

At approximately 9:45 p.m., law enforcement responded to a report of a shooting in the 400 block of Webb Street. Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive man. The victim, identified as 21-year-old Markuvious Deshun Green of Whiteville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, authorities determined 19-year-old Tyreco T. Sharp of Whiteville, 20-year-old Isaiah D. Allen of Whiteville, and 22-year-old Quindario D. Nathan of Jackson were responsible for Green’s death.

With the assistance of the United States Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force and McNairy County Sheriff’s Office, Sharp was arrested on September 7; Allen was arrested on September 11; and, Nathan was arrested on September 18.

Each was booked into the Hardeman County Jail on a count of first-degree murder and has a bond of $250,000.

Additional arrests are expected.

