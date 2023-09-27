Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

3 hospitalized after ‘altercation’ at Wilder Youth Development Center

Jakarian Blakmore
Jakarian Blakmore(Fayette County Sheriff's Office)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people were injured in what officials call an “altercation” at Wilder Youth Development Center on Tuesday.

The altercation happened just before 6:30 p.m. Staff called for assistance from Tennessee Highway Patrol as the chaos began.

Three youth were taken to hospitals for treatment on their injuries. Two have since been released while the third is still hospitalized.

No troopers were injured in the altercation.

Jakarian Blakmore, 18, was taken to Fayette County Jail. It’s unclear what charges he is facing at this time.

Earlier this year, it was announced the facility would get some much-needed upgrades from the state.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tamia Taylor
Body found in Miss. River identified as missing 21-year-old Tamia Taylor
Memphis in May (2023)
World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest not expected to return to Tom Lee Park in 2024
The four suspects who burglazied a jewlery store on Friday.
Police searching for 4 suspects after jewelry store smash-and-grab
Crash on I-240 at Getwell causing shutdown
Crash on I-240 at Getwell cleared
Friend of 21-year-old Tamia Taylor speaks out about her disappearance
‘It’s hurtful’: 21-year-old Tamia Taylor still missing after week-long search

Latest News

Collierville man accused of killing wife gets $1.5 million bond
Collierville man accused of killing his wife, gets $1.5 million bond
Jeff Jones
Collierville Schools names interim supt.
Man pistol-whips woman, charged with attempted murder, police say
Man pistol-whips woman, charged with attempted murder, police say
Man pistol-whips woman, charged with attempted murder, police say