3 hospitalized after ‘altercation’ at Wilder Youth Development Center

SOMERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people were injured in what officials call an “altercation” at Wilder Youth Development Center on Tuesday.

The altercation happened just before 6:30 p.m. Staff called for assistance from Tennessee Highway Patrol as the chaos began.

Three youth were taken to hospitals for treatment on their injuries. Two have since been released while the third is still hospitalized.

No troopers were injured in the altercation.

Jakarian Blakmore, 18, was taken to Fayette County Jail. It’s unclear what charges he is facing at this time.

Earlier this year, it was announced the facility would get some much-needed upgrades from the state.

