21-year-old Tamia Taylor’s cause of death determined

By Rose Johnson
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 21-year-old Tamia Taylor’s cause of death was determined on Wednesday.

The mother of 21-year-old Tamia Taylor confirmed that the body that was found in the Mississippi River over the weekend is that of her missing daughter.

Taylor’s cause of death was drowning and the manner of her death is undetermined at this time, according to Dock Ellis Foundation.

Her body was discovered Saturday on the West Memphis side of the river and was sent to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s Office in Little Rock.

The Hernando, Mississippi, native was last seen September 9 in Downtown Memphis after getting on a midnight Memphis Riverboats cruise and reportedly never returning with the boat.

She was celebrating her 21st birthday.

