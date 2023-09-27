2 injured after shooting, crash near Whitehaven High, police say
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department confirms that one adult and one juvenile were injured after being shot in front of Whitehaven High School.
At 2:41 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at McClure Ave and Elvis Presley Blvd.
Officers say that multiple shots were fired at a white vehicle.
The adult driver was grazed and crashed into a brick wall just south of the intersection.
The driver and the juvenile passenger were both transported to local hospitals and are listed as non-critical.
The suspects fled the scene in a green vehicle.
