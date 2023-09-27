2 injured after shooting, crash near Whitehaven High, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department confirms that one adult and one juvenile were injured after being shot in front of Whitehaven High School.

At 2:41 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at McClure Ave and Elvis Presley Blvd.

Officers say that multiple shots were fired at a white vehicle.

The adult driver was grazed and crashed into a brick wall just south of the intersection.

The driver and the juvenile passenger were both transported to local hospitals and are listed as non-critical.

The suspects fled the scene in a green vehicle.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.