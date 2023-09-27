Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

16-year-old girl in critical condition after being struck by lightning

Baylee Holbrook, 16, is in critical condition after being struck by lightning.
Baylee Holbrook, 16, is in critical condition after being struck by lightning.(Putnam County School District)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Florida say a 16-year-old girl and her father were injured this week after they were struck by lightning.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the teen was hunting with her father when a bolt of lightning struck a nearby tree, before redirecting and hitting them.

The man lost consciousness after the strike and when he woke up, he found his daughter not breathing.

The sheriff’s office said he called 911 and began CPR while first responders were on their way.

Putnam County Fire Rescue took the teen to HCA Putnam Medical Center, where she was stabilized enough to be taken to the trauma center.

On Wednesday, authorities said she remains at the hospital in critical condition.

The Putnam County School District identified the 16-year-old as Baylee Holbrook.

“We stand with our community in support of Baylee, and we are all hoping for a full recovery for this amazing young lady!” school officials said.

Holbrook is a student at Palatka Junior-Senior High School. Wednesday morning, the school held a prayer service in her honor around the flagpole at the school’s campus.

“She has proven a fighter and our prayers extend to her, her family and her friends,” the sheriff’s office shared.

Putnam County authorities said they have seen an uptick in lightning strikes in the area and are urging the public to be mindful of their surroundings during storms.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tamia Taylor
Body found in Miss. River identified as missing 21-year-old Tamia Taylor
Friend of 21-year-old Tamia Taylor speaks out about her disappearance
21-year-old Tamia Taylor’s cause of death determined
Memphis in May (2023)
World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest not expected to return to Tom Lee Park in 2024
Cookout robbed on Elvis Presley Blvd.
Cook Out robbed in Whitehaven
The four suspects who burglazied a jewlery store on Friday.
Police searching for 4 suspects after jewelry store smash-and-grab

Latest News

Memphis Flyer's Best of Memphis Party
Covington community holds prayer vigil after weekend tragedies
Tamia Taylor’s mother speaks on daughter’s drowning
The legendary quitarist from Queen is now making history with NASA in helping collect a rock...
Queen guitarist Brian May played a huge role in NASA mission to collect asteroid sample
FILE - Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa is led into a courtroom for a hearing, Sept. 7, 2021, in Boulder,...
Colorado supermarket shooting suspect suggested to psychologist that he wanted police to kill him