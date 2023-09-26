World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest not expected to return to Tom Lee Park in 2024

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis in May is looking to move the 2024 World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest.

In an email sent to competitors, they say they do not expect the competition to return to Tom Lee Park in 2024, citing difficulties with Memphis River Parks Partnership.

MRPP filed a lawsuit against Memphis in May earlier this month, seeking compensation for the $1.4 million in damages caused to Tom Lee Park during the organization’s spring festivals.

In the email, Memphis in May is seeking input from competitors on where to hold the competition in 2024.

The three options are:

Liberty Park works for us. We are in for 2024. Let’s rumble!

Hate that we can no longer be on the riverfront. Not sure we’ll be back. In 2024.

Look for another venue, even if it means moving outside of Memphis proper.

Memphis in May says they do not see Tom Lee Park as a viable option moving forward.

They plan to notify all teams of the poll results on Friday.

