Wolf River Conservancy to host Mental Health Awareness Day

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month is wrapping up, but not before the 3rd Annual Mental Health Awareness Day this Saturday at the Epping section of the Wolf River Greenway.

It’s a community-wide event, presented by Wolf River Conservancy, Sylvamo and Memphis Shelby County Schools.

Susan Graham, chief development officer for Wolf River Conservancy, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about what people can expect from yoga lessons to free kayaking.

Neki Catron, Manager of Corporate Global Community Engagement for Sylvamo, also joined in the conversation to talk about their involvement and their mission for sustainability.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

