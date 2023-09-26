UPS hiring 400 seasonal workers in Memphis area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - UPS is looking to hire over 400 seasonal workers in the Memphis area ahead of the holiday season.

UPS is looking to fill full- and part-time positions--primarily delivery drivers, CDL drivers and package handlers.

Seasonal hourly pay rates begin at $21 per hour for package handlers and driver helpers. Driving jobs begin at $23 per hour.

You can click here to apply.

