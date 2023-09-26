Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

UPS hiring 400 seasonal workers in Memphis area

UPS
UPS(UPS)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - UPS is looking to hire over 400 seasonal workers in the Memphis area ahead of the holiday season.

UPS is looking to fill full- and part-time positions--primarily delivery drivers, CDL drivers and package handlers.

Seasonal hourly pay rates begin at $21 per hour for package handlers and driver helpers. Driving jobs begin at $23 per hour.

You can click here to apply.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group of friends in Utah has been giving out $1,000 tips at deserving restaurants. At one...
Surprise $10,000 tip leaves waiter, restaurant staff in tears
The area where the body was discovered
Body found in Miss. River identified as a woman
The shooting scene at the Event Center on Saturday night.
Woman dead, 4 injured after Covington shooting
The pothole was adorned with birthday balloons.
Community celebrates ‘birthday’ for pothole
Memphis Police Department is searching for suspects involved in a burglary at a EZ Express store.
2 suspects steal cash from ATM in EZ Express store, still at large, police say

Latest News

Elementary teacher Shayna Tucker leads number talks with her students.
Cross County School District receives $2.2M federal grant
St. Jude hosts 8th annual 'Spirit of the Dream' event
Moses Blackburn, 42
Alleged burglar charged with assaulting MPD officers after being caught inside store at 3 a.m.
Memphis in May (2023)
World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest not expected to return to Tom Lee Park in 2024