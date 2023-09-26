Police searching for 4 suspects after jewelry store smash-and-grab
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are searching for four suspects after they burglarized a jewelry store on Friday.
Officers responded to the business burglary at Stage Jewelry and Coins on 7041 Stage Road.
Between 1:00 a.m. and 2:00 a.m., four men broke the front glass door of the business using a four-way lug wrench, according to police.
All four suspects then entered the business and stole an assortment of jewelry and diamonds.
The suspects then drove away from the scene in a silver four-door Infiniti in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information about this business burglary should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.