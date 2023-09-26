Advertise with Us
Police searching for 4 suspects after jewelry store smash-and-grab

The four suspects who burglazied a jewlery store on Friday.
The four suspects who burglazied a jewlery store on Friday.(MPD)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are searching for four suspects after they burglarized a jewelry store on Friday.

Officers responded to the business burglary at Stage Jewelry and Coins on 7041 Stage Road.

Between 1:00 a.m. and 2:00 a.m., four men broke the front glass door of the business using a four-way lug wrench, according to police.

All four suspects then entered the business and stole an assortment of jewelry and diamonds.

The suspects then drove away from the scene in a silver four-door Infiniti in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information about this business burglary should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Crash on I-240 at Getwell causing shutdown
Wolf River Conservancy to host Mental Health Awareness Day
Cossitt Library to host event for Mid-South podcasters