More unseasonably hot days ahead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clear overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s again. Winds will become light to calm.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a few clouds late in the afternoon. Highs will top out in the low 90s. Winds will be east at 5-10 mph.

LATE WEEK: A shower or two could sneak in late Wednesday into Thursday with a weak disturbance shifting through. Otherwise, only a few clouds mixed with sun Thursday and highs near 90. Expect full sun Friday with highs near 90 again. Lows Thursday and Friday night will be in the upper 60s.

WEEKEND: Plenty of sunshine and dry with highs in the low 90s with lows in the upper 60s to near 70.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

