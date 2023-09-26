Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

More unseasonably hot days ahead

By Spencer Denton
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clear overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s again. Winds will become light to calm.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a few clouds late in the afternoon. Highs will top out in the low 90s. Winds will be east at 5-10 mph.

LATE WEEK: A shower or two could sneak in late Wednesday into Thursday with a weak disturbance shifting through. Otherwise, only a few clouds mixed with sun Thursday and highs near 90. Expect full sun Friday with highs near 90 again. Lows Thursday and Friday night will be in the upper 60s.

WEEKEND: Plenty of sunshine and dry with highs in the low 90s with lows in the upper 60s to near 70.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

X: @dentonwx

INSTAGRAM: @weatherdad1

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tamia Taylor
Body found in Miss. River identified as missing 21-year-old Tamia Taylor
A group of friends in Utah has been giving out $1,000 tips at deserving restaurants. At one...
Surprise $10,000 tip leaves waiter, restaurant staff in tears
The shooting scene at the Event Center on Saturday night.
Woman dead, 4 injured after Covington shooting
The pothole was adorned with birthday balloons.
Community celebrates ‘birthday’ for pothole
Memphis Police Department is searching for suspects involved in a burglary at a EZ Express store.
2 suspects steal cash from ATM in EZ Express store, still at large, police say

Latest News

Spencer's Forecast
WMC First Alert Weather
A few showers possible into mid-week but most stay dry & warm
Another above average afternoon ahead with highs once again near 90. Most will stay dry but a...
Maggye's Full Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: summery warmth, stray downpours mid-week