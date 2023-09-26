Advertise with Us
MLGW to open Downtown office Saturday for delayed billing assistance

(source: WMC Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water’s (MLGW’s) Downtown Community Office, 245 South Main Street, will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, September 30, to assist customers with delayed billing issues.

Customers can go online or use the QLESS app to schedule an appointment to see a credit counselor in person.

Customers are asked to bring a valid picture ID (driver’s license or passport).

Parking is available in the Beale Street Landing garage for free. Customers should bring their parking stub into the Community Office for a Security Officer to validate it for them.

Information will be available on assistance programs, including weatherization, energy efficiency kits and financial assistance through Community Services Agency (CSA) or the Metropolitan Inter-Faith Association (MIFA).

