Mississippi River levels nearing historic lows

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As river levels drop and droughts intensify, a coalition of mayors from towns along the Mississippi River look to mitigate the impact.

“For comparison, the nine years of drought in the Southwest didn’t bring with it a $20-billion price tag,” said Colin Wellenkamp. “But that’s what we got here in 40 days.”

Wellenkamp, the executive director for Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative (MRCTI), is referencing the record-making low water levels the Mississippi River experienced last fall. At one point, the river had a 1,500-barge backup because it was too shallow to pass.

That’s why a group of mayors from towns along the Mississippi River corridor voted unanimously last week to create a compact to protect the river.

“We have to have federal laws on the books to protect this important waterway,” Wellenkamp said. “Now we are working on the proposal to get that done. If we don’t, then every single American will feel the hurt in their wallets.”

This week, the group of MRCTI mayors is going to meet with the National Drought Resilience Partnership, a federal cooperative, to deliver those ideas.

“I think local, state and federal governments have to work together to mitigate these droughts from climate change,” Wellenkamp told Action News 5. “It’s to protect farmers, producers, and the American taxpayer.”

