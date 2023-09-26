Memphis City Council proposes ordinance to create police oversight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some Memphis City Council members proposed they’d like an advisory committee to oversee the Memphis Police Department.

The idea comes months after a similar advisory group was disbanded.

Council members say their top priority when creating this police advisory and review committee is to strengthen the relationship between the Memphis Police Department and people who live in Memphis.

The ordinance was drafted by Councilwomen Michalyn Easter-Thomas and Cheyenne Johnson.

They say they want to provide a timely, fair, and objective review of the complaints people submit after their interactions with Memphis police.

It would be similar to the historic Civilian Law Enforcement Review Board (CLERB) that served as a police oversight group from 2018 until the spring of this year.

The ordinance on Tuesday’s agenda would consist of seven members.

Council members say individuals who want to be part of the advisory committee must be registered voters, they would be appointed by the mayor and approved by city council members, and members would serve anywhere between one to three years on the committee.

The ordinance to create this police advisory and review committee comes months after Tennessee Governor Bill Lee approved a law that abolished community oversight boards in April unless the committee consisted of the items listed above.

