Lyft driver arrested for having marijuana in car after calling police

MICHELLE BAPTIST
MICHELLE BAPTIST(Desoto County Sheriff's Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - A woman was arrested after calling DeSoto County Sheriff’s deputies on September 15.

Michelle Baptist, a Lyft driver, called deputies because she thought she was being followed, said deputies.

She then got arrested for having weed in her car.

Deputies say she had no insurance for her Dodge Charger and she also had suspended Tenn. tags.

According to DCSD, a deputy smelled marijuana coming from the car, and Baptist appeared to be intoxicated.

She did not have a medical marijuana card but said she smoked about two hours prior, said deputies.

Authorities took her in custody, searched the car, and said they found marijuana in the center console.

Baptist is charged with DUI, possession of paraphernalia, suspended tag, and no insurance.

