Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Looking to buy or build a home? Tips to help make the right decision

Average cost to build a home is around $300,000, per HomeAdvisor
The real estate market is tough right now whether you’re looking to buy or build. A real estate expert weighs in on which is the best decision for you.
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — A 2023 Harvard study found real estate inventory is 42% less than it was in 2019, leaving many to wonder whether it’s better to buy or build a home.

Brad Smotherman, a real estate investor out of Nashville, said one risk with building a home is the fluctuation in interest rate during the time it takes to build.

The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) reports that it typically took 9.6 weeks to build a home in 2022.

Smotherman said another thing to consider is the overall cost.

“It’s always cheaper to buy existing than it is to build. There’s a lot of supply chain issues and labor shortage issues in homebuilding right now,” he explained, “So, that could also cause delays.”

Smotherman pointed out that often property taxes on newly built homes are higher than existing homes and urged potential builders to keep a close eye on their budgets and to expect unforeseen costs.

“You really want to make sure that you’re looking at the invoices and making sure that things are really being fluffed all the way. Or some home builders take on the risk of pricing and they have a set price in the contract that says, ‘hey, any risk of cost over overages are my issue, not yours,’” he said.

Tight housing inventory and other factors have caused a seller’s market. Smotherman recommended potential shoppers make sure they have a pre-approval letter for how much of a loan they qualify for before making offers.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group of friends in Utah has been giving out $1,000 tips at deserving restaurants. At one...
Surprise $10,000 tip leaves waiter, restaurant staff in tears
The shooting scene at the Event Center on Saturday night.
Woman dead, 4 injured after Covington shooting
The pothole was adorned with birthday balloons.
Community celebrates ‘birthday’ for pothole
Memphis Police Department is searching for suspects involved in a burglary at a EZ Express store.
2 suspects steal cash from ATM in EZ Express store, still at large, police say
A security guard is arrested after shooting at an alleged reckless driver.
Security guard arrested after shooting at alleged reckless driver

Latest News

FILE - A Target store is seen June 29, 2016, in Hialeah, Fla. Target announced, Tuesday, Sept....
Target to close 9 stores including 3 in San Francisco, citing theft that threatens workers, shoppers
The Helena Police Department reported 31-year-old Joshua Andre Crittenden has been arrested and...
Police: Man arrested for his involvement in road rage incident that resulted in stabbing
President Joe Biden joins striking United Auto Workers on the picket line, in Van Buren...
Biden tells striking auto workers to ‘stick with it’ in a historic visit to Michigan picket line
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court, June 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Supreme Court allows drawing of new Alabama congressional map to proceed, rejecting state’s plea
The four suspects who burglazied a jewlery store on Friday.
Police searching for 4 suspects after jewelry store smash-and-grab