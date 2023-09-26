First Alert Forecast: summery warmth, stray downpours mid-week

TUESDAY: Summer relief looks unlikely in the wake of these systems moving through the region. A few patches of fog could affect the morning drive – otherwise, expect mostly to partly sunny skies with a rebound from the morning 60s back into the upper 80s by the afternoon hours. A shower can’t be ruled out – mainly east of Memphis. We’ll turn mainly clear overnight with lows in the lower to middle 60s again.

WEDNESDAY: Another weak front will gradually approach the region through the end of the day – ahead of it – mostly to partly sunny skies with highs approaching 90° by the afternoon hours. With the front approaching the area, a shower or two could flare up late Wednesday into early Thursday. Otherwise, expect partly clear skies with lows falling back into the 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Sunshine looks to win out through the rest of September into early October. High pressure in the Plains states will help to keep us bright and dry. Highs will top out in the 80s to near 90 through Sunday; middle 80s return into early next week – still above-average for this time of the year.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.