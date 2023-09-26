Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

First Alert Forecast: summery warmth, stray downpours mid-week

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(Action News 5)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUESDAY: Summer relief looks unlikely in the wake of these systems moving through the region. A few patches of fog could affect the morning drive – otherwise, expect mostly to partly sunny skies with a rebound from the morning 60s back into the upper 80s by the afternoon hours. A shower can’t be ruled out – mainly east of Memphis. We’ll turn mainly clear overnight with lows in the lower to middle 60s again.

WEDNESDAY: Another weak front will gradually approach the region through the end of the day – ahead of it – mostly to partly sunny skies with highs approaching 90° by the afternoon hours. With the front approaching the area, a shower or two could flare up late Wednesday into early Thursday. Otherwise, expect partly clear skies with lows falling back into the 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Sunshine looks to win out through the rest of September into early October. High pressure in the Plains states will help to keep us bright and dry. Highs will top out in the 80s to near 90 through Sunday; middle 80s return into early next week – still above-average for this time of the year.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group of friends in Utah has been giving out $1,000 tips at deserving restaurants. At one...
Surprise $10,000 tip leaves waiter, restaurant staff in tears
The shooting scene at the Event Center on Saturday night.
Woman dead, 4 injured after Covington shooting
Memphis Police Department is searching for suspects involved in a burglary at a EZ Express store.
2 suspects steal cash from ATM in EZ Express store, still at large, police say
The pothole was adorned with birthday balloons.
Community celebrates ‘birthday’ for pothole
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett gives his glove to a fan in the stands after a...
Plane carrying Pittsburgh Steelers makes emergency landing in Kansas City

Latest News

WMC First Alert Weather
Warm weather pattern the next several days
Spencer's Forecast
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: sun, clouds & summery warmth through final days of September
9/25 First Alert Forecast: summery warmth to end September, kick off October